District attorney in Texas to dismiss misdemeanor marijuana charges

Certain conditions would have to be met in order for charges to be dropped
(KTUU)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office says misdemeanor marijuana cases don’t need to clog up the courts and is sharing how people charged with possession of less than two ounces can get that charge dismissed.

They need to have three clean drug tests in three months – and then the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office will dismiss the charge.

“One of the goals of the criminal justice system is rehabilitation; sobriety is the beginning of that rehabilitation,” Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson said. “When you bring proof of three months of sobriety– 90 days – the charge will be dismissed.”

The most frequently committed offense in Tarrant County is possession of marijuana of less than two ounces.

There were 3,750 cases filed last year.

2019 top offenses in Tarrant County

• Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 ounces (misdemeanor) – 3,750

• Possession of Controlled Substance, less than 1 gram (felony) – 3,004

• Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Family Violence (misdemeanor) – 2,787

• Theft of property less than $100-$750 (misdemeanor) – 2,151

• Driving While Intoxicated (misdemeanor) – 2,070

