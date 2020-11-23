Food for Families drive bittersweet at local pantry after death of cherished volunteer

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Food for Families appears to have surpassed expectations, particularly at Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry in Robinson, where the annual drive was dedicated to the memory of Gloria Gonzales, a cherished volunteer who died just days before the annual effort.

“It was a day to remember Gloria Gonzales,” pantry Director Thomas Ledbetter said.

“The spirit was really high. The food collected was more than last year as well as the monetary donations. We had many people calling in wanting to give donations on her behalf.”

The 71-year-old Kendrick Elementary school clerk passed away on Nov. 15 after returning home from a COVID-19 hospitalization.

Gonzales, who had worked for the Waco ISD since 1989, served as the registrar at the pantry, visiting with everybody who came to the pantry in need of food.

“Everyone’s heartbroken,” Ledbetter said.

“Here at the pantry she was a part of our family.”

And on Friday her spirit of love was present as her extended family of volunteers gathered donations that will help feed thousands of area families, an effort Ledbetter says would have made Gloria proud.

“We missed her greatly and she’d have been right in the middle of that with us,” Ledbetter said.

“We celebrated Gloria that day as well as the food going out to feed thousands and thousands of families in the area.”

“It was a great day.”

