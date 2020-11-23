Advertisement

Former Cameron star among two killed in fishing accident

Former Cameron football star Traion Smith drowned Sunday while fishing in Milam County
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Former Cameron Yoe football star Traion Smith was one of two men who drowned Sunday in a fishing accident, according to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith, 22, of Cameron, and Desmond Williams, 30, of Temple were both killed when the small boat they were fishing in overturned.

Milam County Sheriff’s responded to the 2400 block of CR 139 at 3:15 pm Sunday, after a 911 call.

The private property where it happened reportedly belongs to the victims’ friend.

The two men tried to swim to shore after the boat overturned but couldn’t make it.

Williams’ wife saw the whole thing happen and called 911 but authorities could not rescue the men.

Smith’s body was recovered at 5:15 pm Sunday, and a search effort was underway Monday morning to locate Williams.

Smith rushed for more than 7,500 yards at Cameron Yoe and scored 104 touchdowns.

