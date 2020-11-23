Former Central Texas high school football star among two who died in fishing accident

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Former Cameron Yoe football star Traion Smith was one of two men who drowned Sunday in a fishing accident, the Milam County Sheriff’s Office said.

Smith, 22, of Cameron, and Desmond Williams, 30, of Temple died after the small boat in which they were fishing overturned.

Milam County Sheriff’s responded to the 2400 block of CR 139 at 3:15 p.m. Sunday, after a 911 call.

The private property where it happened reportedly belongs to the victim’s friend.

The two men tried to swim to shore after the boat overturned, but couldn’t make it.

Williams’ wife saw the whole thing happen and called 911, but authorities could not rescue the men.

Smith’s body was recovered at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, and a search effort was underway Monday morning to locate Williams.

Smith rushed for more than 7,500 yards at Cameron and scored 104 touchdowns.

