Advertisement

Former Central Texas high school football star among two who died in fishing accident

Former Cameron football star Traion Smith drowned Sunday while fishing in Milam County
Former Cameron football star Traion Smith drowned Sunday while fishing in Milam County(Gray)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Former Cameron Yoe football star Traion Smith was one of two men who drowned Sunday in a fishing accident, the Milam County Sheriff’s Office said.

Smith, 22, of Cameron, and Desmond Williams, 30, of Temple died after the small boat in which they were fishing overturned.

Milam County Sheriff’s responded to the 2400 block of CR 139 at 3:15 p.m. Sunday, after a 911 call.

The private property where it happened reportedly belongs to the victim’s friend.

The two men tried to swim to shore after the boat overturned, but couldn’t make it.

Williams’ wife saw the whole thing happen and called 911, but authorities could not rescue the men.

Smith’s body was recovered at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, and a search effort was underway Monday morning to locate Williams.

Smith rushed for more than 7,500 yards at Cameron and scored 104 touchdowns.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were dispatched to the scene of the shooting at about 7 p.m. Sunday. (File)
Shooting in local neighborhood leaves man, 30, dead
Temple police responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of South First Street..
Shooting sends man to local hospital
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
A Waco police officer was dragged almost 40 yards after a suspect tried to evade police Friday...
Local officer dragged nearly 40 yards by car after responding to call

Latest News

The county’s previous one-day high was 184 on Nov. 17. (File)
Record number of new COVID-19 cases has health officials in one area county worried
Brookshire Grocery Co., will provide free COVID-19 vaccinations when the vaccine is available....
Brookshire Grocery Co. will provide free COVID-19 vaccinations
A second child has died after an SUV crashed into a go-kart six children were riding.
Six children riding in go-kart struck by SUV on rural Texas road; two killed
A Fort Hood MP unit has been recognized as the Army’s best. (File)
Fort Hood: MP unit is the Army’s best
Investigators were looking for Harold Lynn Celestine, 60.
Texas man, 60, sought after girlfriend set on fire