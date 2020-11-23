Local family celebrates triple adoption

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Schafer family in Temple has grown from a family of five to a family of eight after they adopted three children.

Karen and Randy Schafer had been fostering three siblings, David, Diamond and Aliyah for nearly two years.

“We got a call one day and the social workers says ‘can you take these children into your home full time?’ And we said ‘Absolutely, we can’t imagine being without them’,” Karen Schafer said.

The three children are biological siblings. The Schafers said part of their motivation to adopt them was to ensure that they would stay together.

“A lot of times siblings can be split up,” said Randy Schafer. “People don’t want to take 3 or four or five kids and so that was a big part in our decision. They need to be together,” he said.

The siblings were legally adopted on November 19th. On Saturday the family held a drive-thru party in celebration of the occasion. Friends and family drove by with their well wishes and gifts to celebrate the family.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.