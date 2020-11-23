Local police investigate shooting that left man, 30, dead

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed Clayton Pratt, 30, in the 300 block of North Sixth Street.

The Temple Police Department was dispatched to the scene at about 7 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found Pratt unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

Pratt was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace GW Ivey, who ordered an autopsy.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Anyone with information should call TPD at 254-298-5500.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.