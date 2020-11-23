Advertisement

Local police investigate shooting that left man, 30, dead

Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 8:52 PM CST
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed Clayton Pratt, 30, in the 300 block of North Sixth Street.

The Temple Police Department was dispatched to the scene at about 7 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found Pratt unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

Pratt was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace GW Ivey, who ordered an autopsy.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Anyone with information should call TPD at 254-298-5500.

