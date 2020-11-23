Missing Texas girl, 14, found in Michigan

LUBBOCK, Texas (KWTX) - Mattie Worley, 14, who was last seen on Nov. 13 leaving Terra Vista Middle School in Lubbock, has been found in Michigan, police said.

The FBI’s assistance was requested after investigators found evidence on her electronic devices “that indicated she was possibly enticed and taken out of state,” police said in a press release.

Investigators traced her to Alden, Mich., where Worley was found Sunday morning with “an adult male subject,” police said.

The girl was turned over to Child Protective Services workers in Michigan and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, police said.

The man with whom she was found was detained.

Plans were being made to reunite the girl with her parents.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.