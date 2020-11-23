Advertisement

New Zealand leader Ardern offers virus know-how to Joe Biden

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has become the latest world leader to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory, saying she offered to share her nation’s expertise on dealing with the coronavirus.

Ardern said the tone of the 20-minute phone call Monday was warm and that Biden spoke very favorably about how New Zealand was handling the pandemic.

Ardern said the two also discussed trade issues and climate change and talked about Biden’s Irish heritage and his fond memories of visiting New Zealand a few years ago.

She said she invited him to come visit again.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Cameron football star Traion Smith drowned Sunday while fishing in Milam County
Former Central Texas high school football star among two who died in fishing accident
Officers were dispatched to the scene of the shooting at about 7 p.m. Sunday. (File)
Shooting in local neighborhood leaves man, 30, dead
Temple police responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of South First Street..
Shooting sends man to local hospital
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
A Waco police officer was dragged almost 40 yards after a suspect tried to evade police Friday...
Local officer dragged nearly 40 yards by car after responding to call

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019, file photo former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business...
AP source: Biden taps ex-Fed chair Yellen to lead treasury
White House Christmas tree arrived to D.C. from West Virginia
White House Christmas tree arrives in D.C. from West Virginia
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President...
Biden signals sharp shift from Trump with Cabinet picks
This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the...
Ken Jennings will be first interim ‘Jeopardy!’ host