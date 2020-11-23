Advertisement

Philadelphia boy, 12, fatally shot while answering knock on front door

Police say the 12-year-old victim was answering a knock at the front door when the gunman fired...
Police say the 12-year-old victim was answering a knock at the front door when the gunman fired through it, hitting him in the head.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - Police are investigating the death of 12-year-old boy from Philadelphia, who was killed at his home when a gunman shot through the front door.

Police say the 12-year-old victim was answering a knock at the front door early Sunday when the gunman fired, hitting him in the head. Investigators doubt the boy was the intended target.

The 12-year-old was home with his grandmother and 10-year-old sister at the time of the shooting.

“All we know at this time is that there was a knock at the door. No descriptions of any persons at the door. One shot was fired. We do have, on the porch of the location, one 9mm shell casing, and that’s all we know at this particular point in time,” said Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton.

Investigators do not have any suspects and are asking for the public’s help to find whoever shot the boy.

Copyright 2020 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

