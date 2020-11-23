Advertisement

Police: Multiple people stabbed at California church

The San Jose Police Department tweeted late Sunday that officers responded to the stabbing at...
The San Jose Police Department tweeted late Sunday that officers responded to the stabbing at Grace Baptist Church. Some of the injuries are life-threatening.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Police in a California city say multiple people have been stabbed at a church.

The San Jose Police Department tweeted late Sunday that officers responded to the stabbing at Grace Baptist Church. Some of the injuries are life-threatening.

Police say more information will be released when it becomes available.

