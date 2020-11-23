Advertisement

Record number of new COVID-19 cases has health officials in one area county worried

The county's previous one-day high was 184 on Nov. 17.
The county’s previous one-day high was 184 on Nov. 17. (File)(Pixabay | MGM)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Public Health District Monday reported a record 195 new COVID-19 cases, increasing concerns about the potential impact of Thanksgiving on the spread of the virus.

The county’s previous one-day high was 184 on Nov. 17.

“Gatherings among family are a way this virus has been spreading and continues to spread. Please take care by avoiding gathering, particularly in very large groups and particularly as it pertains to high risk people,” health district Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.

A total of 8,112 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the county.

