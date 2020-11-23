Advertisement

Regal owner Cineworld secures financial help until hoped-for reopening

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Cineworld, which last month closed its cinemas in the U.S. and the U.K., has secured more than $750 million of new financing that it hopes will see it through the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released Monday, the company said its finances will be bolstered over over the coming months largely from a new debt facility as well as an extension of an existing credit facility.

Cineworld, which owns Regal Cinemas in the U.S., closed around 660 cinemas in the U.S. and Britain last month due to a lack of blockbusters as producers postpone releases because of the pandemic, including the latest James Bond film, “No Time to Die.”

“We look forward to resuming our operations and welcoming movie fans around the world back to the big screen for an exciting and full slate of films in 2021,” said Mooky Greidinger, Cineworld’s chief executive.

The group’s base case scenario assumes a reopening of cinemas no later than May. In the event of a further delay, it said it expects to retain sufficient liquidity for a number of months longer, but said that may require support from lenders.

Despite that caveat, news of the new financing arrangements sent shares shares in the company soaring 17% in London.

The hope is that the new money will help the company ride out the pandemic until vaccines are available. Over recent weeks, a number of vaccine candidates have shown promising results.

“With vaccine development progressing, this should give investors significantly greater confidence in Cineworld emerging from the crisis, allowing the company to capture demand as it returns with a robust slate of postponed films,” analysts at Investec.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temple police report shooting at the 1700 block of South First Street.
Local police investigating shooting that left man wounded
File Graphic
Local police investigate shooting that left man, 30, dead
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
On June 3, 2019, officers found Chelsea Lynell Cheatham unconscious and not breathing. An...
Fort Hood soldier arrested in year-old murder case
Authorities released a surveillance photo Friday of a woman wanted after attempts to use a...
Woman sought after stolen driver’s license used to cash checks at local banks

Latest News

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia election implementation manager, said county officials are being...
Georgia election official says county offices are being strained amid recounts, coming runoff
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits a new...
Reports: Israeli PM flew to Saudi Arabia, met crown prince
This photo shows the AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England,...
3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper
A Waco police officer was dragged almost 40 yards after a suspect tried to evade police Friday...
Waco police officer dragged nearly 40 yards by car after responding to call
Former Cameron football star Traion Smith drowned Sunday while fishing in Milam County
Former Cameron star among two killed in fishing accident