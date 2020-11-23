Advertisement

Six children riding in go-kart struck by SUV on rural Texas road; two killed

A second child has died after an SUV crashed into a go-kart six children were riding.
A second child has died after an SUV crashed into a go-kart six children were riding.
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A second child has died after an SUV crashed into a go-kart six children were on in Kaufman County Saturday afternoon.

An official with the Texas Department of Public Safety said a 7-year-old child was pronounced dead at the crash scene in College Mound and a 12-year-old child died at the hospital.

There have been no charges filed in the incident as the investigation continues, officials said.

The College Mound Fire Department said on Twitter it assisted Kaufman fire crews with the crash at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday near FM 2727 and County Road 167.

According to the department, a go-kart with six children between the ages of seven and 12 was going westbound on CR 167 when it was hit by an SUV at an intersection.

Three children had been airlifted to a hospital, while two others were transported by ground. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

