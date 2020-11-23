Stay home, stay apart this Thanksgiving, local health officials say

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Local health officials are urging Central Texas residents to stay home and stay apart this Thanksgiving to avert a further spike in COVID-19 cases.

Central Texas counties are still dealing with a post-Halloween surge in case of the virus.

For those who plan to gather with people outside of their immediate households, Dr. Jackson Griggs, the CEO of the Waco Family Health Center, advises keeping groups small, setting tables up outside and wearing masks except when eating.

He says anyone at particular risk for the virus should stay home.

“For their own safety, prohibit those who are health-vulnerable from joining the group,” Griggs said.

“Again, what has the potential to be a joyful holiday could end in tragedy, otherwise.”

Bell County Public Health District Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell echoes Griggs’ recommendations.

“It’s going to take people complying with changing their plans, changing their traditions, and making some modifications to the way they do things,” she said.

Both counties are reporting more than 1,000 active cases of the virus.

