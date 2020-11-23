Advertisement

Texas man, 60, sought after girlfriend set on fire

Investigators were looking for Harold Lynn Celestine, 60.
Investigators were looking for Harold Lynn Celestine, 60.(CNN VAN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police are looking for a 60-year-old man who is accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, seriously injuring her.

Investigators say that Harold Lynn Celestine got into an argument with his girlfriend, Lasheak Wilborn, around 7 a.m. on Saturday as they visited another person’s home.

Police allege that during their fight, Celestine set Wilborn on fire.

The person they were visiting, Robbie Hollingsworth, helped Wilborn and put out the fire.

Wilborn was severely burned while Hollingsworth suffered a minor burn to his shoulder.

Wilborn remained hospitalized Monday in critical condition.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were dispatched to the scene of the shooting at about 7 p.m. Sunday. (File)
Shooting in local neighborhood leaves man, 30, dead
Temple police responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of South First Street..
Shooting sends man to local hospital
Former Cameron football star Traion Smith drowned Sunday while fishing in Milam County
Former Central Texas high school football star among two killed in fishing accident
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
FILE - In this March 2, 2020, file photo, Baylor head coach Scott Drew directs his team against...
Baylor basketball coach tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

US vaccine czar: 20 million vaccinated by end of 2020
Texas rolls guidelines for initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution
At Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry in Robinson the annual Food for Families drive was dedicated to...
Food for Families drive bittersweet at local pantry after death of cherished volunteer
Health officials are recommending people stay home for Thanksgiving this year and to celebrate...
Stay home, stay apart this Thanksgiving, local health officials say
FastCast
Brady's Monday Afternoon FastCast