Texas man, 60, sought after girlfriend set on fire

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police are looking for a 60-year-old man who is accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, seriously injuring her.

Investigators say that Harold Lynn Celestine got into an argument with his girlfriend, Lasheak Wilborn, around 7 a.m. on Saturday as they visited another person’s home.

Police allege that during their fight, Celestine set Wilborn on fire.

The person they were visiting, Robbie Hollingsworth, helped Wilborn and put out the fire.

Wilborn was severely burned while Hollingsworth suffered a minor burn to his shoulder.

Wilborn remained hospitalized Monday in critical condition.

