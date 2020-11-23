Advertisement

Texas rolls guidelines for initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution

By Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of State Health Services Monday announced guidelines for distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the state.

Vaccines could be available in Texas as early as next month.

“These guiding principles established by the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel will ensure that the State of Texas swiftly distributes the COVID-19 vaccine to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized,” Abbott said.

“This foundation for the allocation process will help us mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, protect the most vulnerable Texans, and safeguard crucial state resources.”

The first group to receive the vaccine in Texas includes healthcare workers such as staff members at hospitals, long-term care facilities, home healthcare workers and emergency medical services personnel likely to provide direct care for COVID-19 patients and other vulnerable residents.

Initial allocations of COVID-19 vaccines in Texas will be based on these criteria:

Protecting health care workers who fill a critical role in caring for and preserving the lives of COVID-19 patients and maintaining the health care infrastructure for all who need it.

Protecting frontline workers who are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 due to the nature of their work providing critical services and preserving the economy.

Protecting vulnerable populations who are at greater risk of severe disease and death if they contract COVID-19.

Mitigating health inequities due to factors such as demographics, poverty, insurance status and geography.

Data-driven allocations using the best available scientific evidence and epidemiology at the time, allowing for flexibility for local conditions.

Geographic diversity through a balanced approach that considers access in urban and rural communities and in affected ZIP codes.

Transparency through sharing allocations with the public and seeking public feedback.

(Texas Governor’s Office)

