UPDATE: Baylor men’s basketball team cancels trip to Empire Classic

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The No. 2-ranked Baylor men’s basketball team won’t open its season Wednesday against No. 18 Arizona State in the Empire Classic at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

“I can confirm we’re not traveling to Mohegan Sun. Will provide more information when it’s available,” a Baylor athletics spokesman said.

Head coach Scott Drew, who announced Sunday he tested positive for COVID-19 during team-wide testing, earlier confirmed to CBS Sports the Bears won’t make the trip.

The confirmation came after ESPN reported earlier in the day the Sun Devils had pulled out of the tournament.

The other two teams in the highly anticipated tournament are Villanova and Boston College.

Drew was notified Friday that he tested positive for the virus.

He says he immediately went into self-isolation, assisting with contact tracing and is asymptomatic.

Coach Jerome Tang will serve as interim head coach while Drew quarantines.

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein was reporting a fourth, unknown team, could replace Baylor in tournament at the Mohegan Sun, which is scheduled to host more than 30 teams and 40 games through Dec. 5.

