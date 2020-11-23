Waco police officer dragged nearly 40 yards by car after responding to call

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco police officer was dragged nearly 40 yards Friday night after responding to a suspicious vehicle call in the area.

Waco officers responded to the Car Mel apartments on W. Waco Drive just after 9:30 Friday night.

The first officer on scene saw a man standing between two vehicles, who then got into the driver’s seat of a Chevy Cruse. The officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and attempted to stop the driver.

At that point, the driver started to drive away, catching the officer in the door of the vehicle. According to Waco police, the officer held on to the side of the vehicle so he wouldn’t be run over.

The driver put the car into reverse, with the officer still hanging on to the car. Police said the officer was able to reach into the car and stop the driver from crashing into other vehicles or the building. The driver then stopped, after dragging the officer for nearly 40 yards through the parking lot.

The officer took the driver into custody without any further issues after the car stopped. After the driver was arrested, police found drugs and a stolen handgun in the car. Police identified the driver as Deontre Thomas. He was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail on several charges, including aggravated assault on a public servant and evading a motor vehicle.

The officer ended up with minor injuries.

