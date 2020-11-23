Advertisement

Yo-Yo Temperatures & Rain Chances for Thanksgiving Week

By Brady Taylor
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
We will see a good bit of changes throughout this Thanksgiving week! The driving forces for all the changes, are two cold fronts head our way this week. They give us a roller coaster ride in terms of temperatures, rain chances, and humidity too. Our afternoon high temperatures will range in the 60s and 70s, morning temperatures range from the 40s to 50s.

First front of the week, will move in on Tuesday night, accompanied by a decent chance for some showers and non-severe storms. Tuesday will be the warmest and breeziest day this week with highs in the mid to upper 70s and winds out of the south about 15-25mph. The second cold front we are expecting, will move through on Friday evening into Saturday, bringing more rain and storms and giving us the best chance for rain and the coolest temperatures. How much rain will we get? Isolated totals about .10″ - .25″ are expected with the first front and models are all over the place with how much rain the second front will bring us. We will be here tracking and updating you along the way this week... we’re just thankful to see some rain chances in the forecast because it’s been a rather dry stretch of weeks for us lately.

