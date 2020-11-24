Advertisement

Baylor’s Big 12-Big East Battle canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Baylor and Seton Hall have have agreed to cancel Sunday’s men’s basketball game due to the...
Baylor and Seton Hall have have agreed to cancel Sunday’s men’s basketball game due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (File)(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor and Seton Hall have have agreed to cancel Sunday’s men’s basketball game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we were excited about this Big12-Big East Battle match-up, we agreed cancelling this year’s game was the best decision for both programs,” a Baylor spokesperson said.

Baylor men’s basketball will continue to explore scheduling options for the 2020-21 season.

This cancellation comes after Baylor pulled out of the Empire Sun Classic in Connecticut after Coach Scott Drew tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bears were have to played Arizona State Wednesday night.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Yoe football star Traion Smith, drowned Sunday afternoon when the boat from which he...
Body of second former local high school athlete recovered after fishing accident
A second child has died after an SUV crashed into a go-kart six children were riding.
Six children riding in go-kart struck by SUV on rural Texas road; two killed
The superintendent of one Texas school district says masks are optional in buildings and...
One Texas superintendent openly defies state mask mandate; no one is stopping him
Officers were dispatched to the scene of the shooting at about 7 p.m. Sunday. (File)
Shooting in local neighborhood leaves man, 30, dead
The county’s previous one-day high was 184 on Nov. 17. (File)
Record number of new COVID-19 cases has local health official worried as Thanksgiving nears

Latest News

Markus Paul, 54. joined the Cowboys staff in 2018.
UPDATE: Cowboys practice canceled after strength coach experiences medical emergency
Cameron Yoe football star Traion Smith, drowned Sunday afternoon when the boat from which he...
Body of second former local high school athlete recovered after fishing accident
Former Central Texas high school football star among two who died in fishing accident
Former Central Texas high school football star among two who died in fishing accident
The Chicago White Sox will host the New York Yankees in the rescheduled Field of Dreams game at...
White Sox to host Yankees in Field of Dreams game on Aug. 12