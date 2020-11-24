Baylor’s Big 12-Big East Battle canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor and Seton Hall have have agreed to cancel Sunday’s men’s basketball game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we were excited about this Big12-Big East Battle match-up, we agreed cancelling this year’s game was the best decision for both programs,” a Baylor spokesperson said.

Baylor men’s basketball will continue to explore scheduling options for the 2020-21 season.

This cancellation comes after Baylor pulled out of the Empire Sun Classic in Connecticut after Coach Scott Drew tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bears were have to played Arizona State Wednesday night.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.