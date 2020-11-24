Advertisement

Body of second former local high school athlete recovered after fishing accident

Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Searchers Monday recovered the body of former Cameron High School basketball player Desmond Williams, 30, of Temple, from a stock pond in the 2400 block of CR 139 in Milam County.

Williams and his cousin, former Cameron Yoe football star Traion Smith, drowned Sunday afternoon when the boat from which they were fishing overturned.

The Milam County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from Williams’ wife about the drownings at around 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

Williams and Smith tried to swim to shore after the boat capsized, but neither was able to make it.

Searchers found Smith’s body at around 5:15 p.m. Sunday and Williams’ body was recovered at around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

“The Milam County Sheriff’s Office does believe the incident to be a tragic accident and we will continue to pray for the families of both men,” Milam County Sheriff Chris White said.

Smith rushed for more than 7,500 yards at Cameron and scored 104 touchdowns.

A memorial football game is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Yoe Field to honor Smith and Williams.

Admission is $5 and tickets will be sold at the gate.

Proceeds will be used to help defray funeral expenses.

