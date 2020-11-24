Advertisement

Central Texas man, 75, arrested after house under construction set on fire

The fire was the seventh to break out in a home under construction in the area since Aug. 17,...
The fire was the seventh to break out in a home under construction in the area since Aug. 17, authorities said.(KKTV)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Willie Lee Williams, 75, was in the Bell County Jail Tuesday charged with one count of arson after Harker Heights officers spotted flames coming from a house under construction at around 7 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Horatio Street in Nolanville.

Williams was arrested after the officers pulled over a vehicle observed leaving the scene of the fire, authorities said in a press release Tuesday.

The fire was the seventh to break out in a home under construction in the area since Aug. 17, authorities said.

Investigators determined the fire Sunday in Nolanville, a fire on Nov. 13 at 2138 Mercer St., and a fire on Aug. 24 at 1909 High Ridge Trail were intentionally set.

The multi-agency investigation into the string of fires involves the Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office, the Harker Heights Fire Marshal’s Office, the Harker Heights Police Department, the Bell County Organized Crime Task Force, the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety Tech Unit, and the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Yoe football star Traion Smith, drowned Sunday afternoon when the boat from which he...
Body of second former local high school athlete recovered after fishing accident
A second child has died after an SUV crashed into a go-kart six children were riding.
Six children riding in go-kart struck by SUV on rural Texas road; two killed
The superintendent of one Texas school district says masks are optional in buildings and...
One Texas superintendent openly defies state mask mandate; no one is stopping him
Officers were dispatched to the scene of the shooting at about 7 p.m. Sunday. (File)
Shooting in local neighborhood leaves man, 30, dead
The county’s previous one-day high was 184 on Nov. 17. (File)
Record number of new COVID-19 cases has local health official worried as Thanksgiving nears

Latest News

The close knit trio has been in the foster care system for more than two years.
Terrific trio looks to find a permanent home over the holidays
A Whataburger corporate spokesperson said Bellmead was the perfect place to launch the new look...
New look Whataburger a hit with local customers
Federal funds will pay for upgrades at Waco Regional Airport. (Staff photo/file)
Waco: Federal funds pay for airport upgrades
Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor Tuesday for violating his...
Central Texas county judge will pay $1,000 fine for violating his own stay-at-home order