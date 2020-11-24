Central Texas man, 75, arrested after house under construction set on fire

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Willie Lee Williams, 75, was in the Bell County Jail Tuesday charged with one count of arson after Harker Heights officers spotted flames coming from a house under construction at around 7 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Horatio Street in Nolanville.

Williams was arrested after the officers pulled over a vehicle observed leaving the scene of the fire, authorities said in a press release Tuesday.

The fire was the seventh to break out in a home under construction in the area since Aug. 17, authorities said.

Investigators determined the fire Sunday in Nolanville, a fire on Nov. 13 at 2138 Mercer St., and a fire on Aug. 24 at 1909 High Ridge Trail were intentionally set.

The multi-agency investigation into the string of fires involves the Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office, the Harker Heights Fire Marshal’s Office, the Harker Heights Police Department, the Bell County Organized Crime Task Force, the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety Tech Unit, and the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

