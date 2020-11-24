Advertisement

Cowboys cancel practice after medical emergency involving staff member

The Dallas Cowboys canceled practice Tuesday after a medical emergency involving a staff...
The Dallas Cowboys canceled practice Tuesday after a medical emergency involving a staff member. (File)(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - The Dallas Cowboys canceled practice Tuesday over what the club said was a non-coronavirus medical emergency involving a staff member.

The Cowboys said Tuesday they will provide details at an “appropriate time.”

Coach Mike McCarthy’s daily meeting with reporters was canceled, as were interviews with players.

Paramedics responded at around 7:30 a.m. to The Star, the Dallas Morning News reported, and took the unidentified staff member to a hospital.

“Further information is still forthcoming, but the circumstances speak to the severity of the situation. The Cowboys are working on a short week due to Thursday’s Thanksgiving kickoff against Washington, which means practice time is severely limited,” the team said in a tweet.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Yoe football star Traion Smith, drowned Sunday afternoon when the boat from which he...
Body of second former local high school athlete recovered after fishing accident
A second child has died after an SUV crashed into a go-kart six children were riding.
Six children riding in go-kart struck by SUV on rural Texas road; two killed
The superintendent of one Texas school district says masks are optional in buildings and...
One Texas superintendent openly defies state mask mandate; no one is stopping him
Officers were dispatched to the scene of the shooting at about 7 p.m. Sunday. (File)
Shooting in local neighborhood leaves man, 30, dead
The county’s previous one-day high was 184 on Nov. 17. (File)
Record number of new COVID-19 cases has local health official worried as Thanksgiving nears

Latest News

Cameron Yoe football star Traion Smith, drowned Sunday afternoon when the boat from which he...
Body of second former local high school athlete recovered after fishing accident
Former Central Texas high school football star among two who died in fishing accident
Former Central Texas high school football star among two who died in fishing accident
The Chicago White Sox will host the New York Yankees in the rescheduled Field of Dreams game at...
White Sox to host Yankees in Field of Dreams game on Aug. 12
The Baylor men’s basketball team’s trip to Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut has been canceled. ...
Baylor men’s basketball team cancels trip to Empire Classic