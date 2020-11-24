Cowboys cancel practice after medical emergency involving staff member

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - The Dallas Cowboys canceled practice Tuesday over what the club said was a non-coronavirus medical emergency involving a staff member.

The Cowboys said Tuesday they will provide details at an “appropriate time.”

Coach Mike McCarthy’s daily meeting with reporters was canceled, as were interviews with players.

Paramedics responded at around 7:30 a.m. to The Star, the Dallas Morning News reported, and took the unidentified staff member to a hospital.

“Further information is still forthcoming, but the circumstances speak to the severity of the situation. The Cowboys are working on a short week due to Thursday’s Thanksgiving kickoff against Washington, which means practice time is severely limited,” the team said in a tweet.

