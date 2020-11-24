Advertisement

Investigators look for information after deadly Interstate 35 hit-and-run

By Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Department of Public Safety investigators Tuesday were looking for information after a pedestrian was struck and killed along Interstate 35 in Lacy Lakeview by a vehicle whose driver did not stop.

DPS troopers responded to the hit-and-run at around 9 p.m. Sunday on the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road just south of Crest Drive.

The victim, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the DPS at (254) 759-7131.

