Killeen: Scouts and Food Care Center donate thousands of food baskets to military families

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - More than 2,000 Thanksgiving baskets donated by Boy Scout Troop 287 and the Killeen Food Care Center were distributed to Fort Hood units Monday morning.

The units will deliver the baskets to soldiers and their families who are struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic and the holiday season.

“We couldn’t do what we could’ve done without Troop 287,” Food Care Center Executive Director Raymond Cockrell said.

“There’s a lot of young families that have a lot of children and it’s hard to make ends meet right now, especially with COVID and everything happening around the holidays. So, we’re happy and honored to stand in the gap with them to stand with them and make sure our military families don’t go hungry.”

Cockrell says the boys worked for weeks to package and prepare each basket, eventually having thousands ready to deliver.

Sgt. 1st Class Gisela Schilling says the baskets are much appreciated and is proud of the young boys taking action with a serving heart.

“Anything helps and at this time, it’s critical” she said.

“We try to identify the ones with the most financial issues and troubles around the holidays. Many of them can’t travel for a while because they’re working and have their missions first. With this, we can provide a little assistance for their families.”

