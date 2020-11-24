Advertisement

Killeen: Scouts and Food Care Center donate thousands of food baskets to military families

More than 2,000 Thanksgiving baskets donated by Boy Scout Troop 287 and the Killeen Food Care...
More than 2,000 Thanksgiving baskets donated by Boy Scout Troop 287 and the Killeen Food Care Center were distributed to Fort Hood units Monday morning.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - More than 2,000 Thanksgiving baskets donated by Boy Scout Troop 287 and the Killeen Food Care Center were distributed to Fort Hood units Monday morning.

The units will deliver the baskets to soldiers and their families who are struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic and the holiday season.

“We couldn’t do what we could’ve done without Troop 287,” Food Care Center Executive Director Raymond Cockrell said.

“There’s a lot of young families that have a lot of children and it’s hard to make ends meet right now, especially with COVID and everything happening around the holidays. So, we’re happy and honored to stand in the gap with them to stand with them and make sure our military families don’t go hungry.”

Cockrell says the boys worked for weeks to package and prepare each basket, eventually having thousands ready to deliver.

Sgt. 1st Class Gisela Schilling says the baskets are much appreciated and is proud of the young boys taking action with a serving heart.

“Anything helps and at this time, it’s critical” she said.

“We try to identify the ones with the most financial issues and troubles around the holidays. Many of them can’t travel for a while because they’re working and have their missions first. With this, we can provide a little assistance for their families.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Cameron football star Traion Smith drowned Sunday while fishing in Milam County
Former Central Texas high school football star among two who died in fishing accident
Officers were dispatched to the scene of the shooting at about 7 p.m. Sunday. (File)
Shooting in local neighborhood leaves man, 30, dead
Temple police responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of South First Street..
Shooting sends man to local hospital
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
A Waco police officer was dragged almost 40 yards after a suspect tried to evade police Friday...
Local officer dragged nearly 40 yards by car after responding to call

Latest News

Gloria Gonzales
Food for Families drive bittersweet at local pantry after death of cherished volunteer
The county’s previous one-day high was 184 on Nov. 17. (File)
Record number of new COVID-19 cases has local health official worried as Thanksgiving nears
District attorney in Texas to dismiss misdemeanor marijuana charges
Brookshire Grocery Co., will provide free COVID-19 vaccinations when the vaccine is available....
Brookshire Grocery Co. will provide free COVID-19 vaccinations