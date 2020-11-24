Advertisement

Local small businesses hopeful about holiday sales

By Rosemond Crown
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Belton, Texas (KWTX) - Small businesses across Central Texas are anticipating the holiday shopping season and hoping it’ll help boost their sales.

Many small businesses were forced to shut down early in the summer as the state attempted to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Woodhouse Day Spa in Belton was one of those. The owner Kayla Potts says they were shut down for about two months.

“We didn’t get to open back up until middle of May,” Potts said “post-Mother’s Day-- which Mother’s day is our second biggest holiday where we make enough to support us throughout the year so that was a big hit,” she said.

The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce is helping shine a light on small businesses with Small Business Saturday.

“What we want to do is use nationally recognized events like shop small Saturday to remind people how important it is to shop our local businesses,” said Randy Pittenger, the CEO and president of Belton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Small Business Saturday is on November 28. The chamber will provide small businesses with gift bags with the “shop small” logo in order to incentivize customers. Several businesses are also offering special deals and discounts to attract consumers to their shops.

“Whether it’s services or products, small businesses count on the holidays and the shopping that comes with that, Pittenger said. “So this year like every year it is important that we support our local small businesses.”

Business owners said while they are hopeful they will make up their profits during the holiday shopping season they are also worried that with the rise of COVID-19, their businesses could once again be shut down.

Governor Greg Abbott has said he will not order a shutdown in Texas even as cases rise. But small business owners still urge people to wear their masks and follow covid-19 precautions to keep the number of cases low and allow businesses to comfortably remain open.

