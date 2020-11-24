New look Whataburger a hit with local customers

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Customers are flocking to a first-of-a-kind Whataburger in Bellmead, just one week after it opened.

The Whataburger at 950 North Loop 340 just off Interstate 35 opened last Tuesday boasting what the company calls a new “fresh large-unit” prototype.

A Whataburger corporate spokesperson said Bellmead was the perfect place to launch the new look restaurant.

“We’ve had great support from the Bellmead community over the years, and we felt it was the perfect fit for our first large-unit prototype.”

Tuesday morning the lines were long, but moving quickly,

“I love it,” said regular customer Ben Macias.

“I like what they did with it. The service is friendly and they’re quick.”

The company says the restaurant “pays respects to Whataburger’s storied history and iconic A-frame buildings, while looking to the future with forward-thinking and energy-efficient design.”

The Bellmead restaurant has a larger, brighter dining room with more glass than traditional Whataburgers, and the wallpaper includes subtle images of Bellmead’s water tower, the MKT railroad yard near where Bellmead got its start and “LV” in honor of La Vega High School.

Regular customers who streamed in and out of the building say it’s a nice upgrade for a small town to enjoy.

“I like the improvement that they did for the buildings and stuff, modernizing it,” Macias said.

“It’s an improvement to what they had.”

This summer, a year after a Chicago bank acquired a majority interest in the iconic 70-year-old Texas-based chain, Whataburger rolled out the new look it planned for some of its restaurants.

Harmon Dodson opened the first Whataburger in 1950 on Ayers Street in Corpus Christi and the Dobson family operated the chain for nearly seven decades.

The chain now has 800 restaurants in 10 states, most of them, 676, in Texas.

