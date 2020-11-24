Advertisement

Officials: 113 bodies found in secret graves in Mexico

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexican authorities say they’ve recovered 113 bodies and additional human remains from a secret grave outside the western city of Guadalajara.

Jalisco state Attorney Gerardo Octavio Solís said Sunday night that so far 30 of the victims had been identified.

The state is home to Jalisco New Generation Cartel, one of Mexico’s most violent and powerful.

More bodies have been found in secret graves there than in any other state in recent years.

According to Mexico’s Interior Ministry, 897 bodies had been recovered from secret graves in Jalisco from 2006 through Sept. 30 of this year,

