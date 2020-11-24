Overnight Showers/Storms Along a Cold Front

We have a cold front is on the move into Central Texas and will bring an overnight shower and storm chance as well as cooler and drier air behind the front. The front is expected to move in between 10:00 p.m. (northwestern counties) and 3:00 a.m. (south and east of I-35). The best chance for rain will be along the leading edge of this front, and we could see a few stronger storms. Odds are low, of severe weather, but a few strong-to-briefly severe storms cannot be ruled out, especially for those east of I-35. Those storms, should they form, could produce winds up to 60mph, heavy rain, lightning/thunder, and maybe some small hail.

Cooler temperatures can be expected on Wednesday in the wake of our cold front. Morning temperatures start off chilly in the mid to upper 40s. Humidity will be low and we will see a lot more sunshine throughout the day tomorrow. That will give us a day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be from the northwest at about 10 MPH.

Thanksgiving Day should be pleasant and dry too! High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. As of now, no rain is expected, but clouds will be increasing late in the day across parts of Central Texas - ahead of our next cold front.

Friday’s cold front will be one to keep an eye on...right now it looks like the best chance for rain will be on Friday but lingering into Saturday. We need the rain from this cold front and we could see anywhere from about .5″-1″+. Highest totals will be south and east and down along the coast. Most of the activity should be showers, but a few strong storms may occur late Friday into Saturday with some small hail possible. Temperatures should be much cooler behind this front...down into the upper 50s and low 60s for daytime highs and morning temperatures could dip as low as the upper 30s!

