Police look for man who robbed local business at gunpoint
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Police were looking Tuesday for a man who robbed a Killeen business at gunpoint.
The robbery was reported at around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
A man entered the business, displayed a handgun, demanded money and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The robber, who has a medium build, was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt with an image on the front and wording on the sleeves.
He was also wearing dark-colored sweatpants with the world “Flawless” down the left leg, dark-colored Nikes and was carrying a purple backpack.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.
Tips may also be submitted online.
