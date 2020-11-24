Police look for man who robbed local business at gunpoint

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Police were looking Tuesday for a man who robbed a Killeen business at gunpoint.

The robbery was reported at around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.

A man entered the business, displayed a handgun, demanded money and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robber, who has a medium build, was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt with an image on the front and wording on the sleeves.

He was also wearing dark-colored sweatpants with the world “Flawless” down the left leg, dark-colored Nikes and was carrying a purple backpack.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

