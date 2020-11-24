Advertisement

Police look for man who robbed local business at gunpoint

The robbery was reported at around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
The robbery was reported at around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.(Killeen Police Dept.)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Police were looking Tuesday for a man who robbed a Killeen business at gunpoint.

The robbery was reported at around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.

A man entered the business, displayed a handgun, demanded money and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robber, who has a medium build, was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt with an image on the front and wording on the sleeves.

He was also wearing dark-colored sweatpants with the world “Flawless” down the left leg, dark-colored Nikes and was carrying a purple backpack.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Yoe football star Traion Smith, drowned Sunday afternoon when the boat from which he...
Body of second former local high school athlete recovered after fishing accident
A second child has died after an SUV crashed into a go-kart six children were riding.
Six children riding in go-kart struck by SUV on rural Texas road; two killed
The superintendent of one Texas school district says masks are optional in buildings and...
One Texas superintendent openly defies state mask mandate; no one is stopping him
Officers were dispatched to the scene of the shooting at about 7 p.m. Sunday. (File)
Shooting in local neighborhood leaves man, 30, dead
The county’s previous one-day high was 184 on Nov. 17. (File)
Record number of new COVID-19 cases has local health official worried as Thanksgiving nears

Latest News

Brenda Leftwich was last seen last Wednesday evening walking back to her apartment complex.
Search for missing Texas woman enters sixth day
Marjorie Tate, 54, of Van Alstyne, was found dead of a gunshot wound.
Texas nurse, ex-boyfriend die in murder suicide
Christmas tree lot opens
Local small businesses hopeful about holiday sales
Cameron Yoe football star Traion Smith, drowned Sunday afternoon when the boat from which he...
Body of second former local high school athlete recovered after fishing accident
With health officials recommending smaller groups for Thanksgiving, your meal plan may look...
Cooking for a smaller group on Thanksgiving