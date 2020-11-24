Advertisement

Search for missing Texas woman enters sixth day

Brenda Leftwich was last seen last Wednesday evening walking back to her apartment complex.
Brenda Leftwich was last seen last Wednesday evening walking back to her apartment complex.
By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LONE STAR, Texas (KLTV) - The search for a missing Lone Star woman entered its sixth day Tuesday.

And the Lone Star Police Department has asked for help from other law-enforcement agencies.

Leftwich was last seen walking south on Highway 259 in Lone Star.

Police have scoured the area looking for clues, but have come up empty handed, except for some security video from a local business.

Lone Star Police Chief Steven Blythe says they’re looking at all options.

“We’re going on the fifth day. We’re trying to cover all out bases. I’ve contacted Captain Rusk of the Longview Water Rescue Team and he agreed to help us out with a dive team to look around Lone Star Lake,” Blythe said.

The lake is about a hundred yards from the apartments where Leftwich lived.

“We have had people on four-wheelers, on foot, cars; we put her picture out on social media,” Blythe said.

That has so far turned up nothing so they looked to the water with LFD and Texas Game Wardens. Lone Star Police

Officer Kenny Taylor, who’s the missing woman’s son-in-law, says they’ve been looking since she disappeared.

“We ran search teams, we’ve searched the lake now with drones and dogs out. We’ve done everything,” Taylor said.

Authorities spoke with neighbors the day Taylor’s wife discovered she was missing, but the neighbors said they hadn’t seen anything unusual.

“The day she went missing was her late husband’s birthday, and they were going to go over to his tombstone in Hughes Springs and put flowers on his grave,” Taylor said.

“Hopefully, you know, the good Lord brings her back to us. There’s really nothing else we could do at this time,” Taylor said.

Police say she has medical issues, which adds to the urgency of finding her.

“We’ll never give up,” Blythe said.

