Slight Rain Chances Today... Better Rain Chances Later This Week

By Brady Taylor
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
It’s a cloudy and mild morning, with some spotty mist and drizzle in place. On/off light showers will be possible throughout the day, so keep the umbrellas close by. Highs today will reach into the mid and upper 70s with breezy winds out of the south, gusting as high as 25-30mph.

Cold front should come overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday and that will keep rain chances around overnight and maybe lingering into early Wednesday morning. Best rain chances should be along and east of I-35 with this cold front. Wednesday and Thursday both look like nice & quiet days! Low humidity and highs in the 60s for Wednesday. Warmer on Thanksgiving Thursday with highs back into the mid 70s.

By Friday, we will have our next cold front and best chance for rain this week....and month! There are still some details to work out with this front...timing, rain chances, if the front will push through quickly or stall out, and if rain chances are here for Friday only or linger into the weekend. Models can’t agree on the outcome yet, so stay tuned as more guidance comes out over the next few days.

