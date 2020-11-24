Stocks rise on Wall Street on latest hopes for virus vaccine

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Monday after investors received several pieces of encouraging news on COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, tempering concerns over rising virus cases and business restrictions.

The benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.6%, led by banks, industrial companies and other businesses that have been beaten down by the virus.

The latest vaccine developments are helping to raise hopes that some normalcy will eventually be restored to everyday life and the economy.

AstraZeneca is the latest drug developer to report surprisingly good results from ongoing vaccine studies.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals received U.S. government approval for emergency use of its COVID-19 treatment.

