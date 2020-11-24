Texas nurse, ex-boyfriend die in murder suicide

MCKINNEY, Texas (KWTX) – Police in McKinney are investigating a murder-suicide in a residential neighborhood that left a nurse and her ex-boyfriend dead.

Officers found the bodies of Marjorie Tate, 54, of Van Alstyne and Marcus Tate-Clay, 42, after receiving a report from one of Tate’s children that Tate was missing.

Friends and coworkers of Tate told KXII in Sherman she worked as a nurse at Texoma Medical Center, and she was last seen Monday after finishing her shift.

McKinney police said when they got to the house in the 6300 block of Canyon Crest Drive they found her dead of a gunshot wound and Tate-Clay, whom they described as Tate’s former boyfriend, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, KXII reported.

The shootings are under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.