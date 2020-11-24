Advertisement

UN: COVID-19 lockdowns slashed pollutants, not CO2 levels

The U.N. weather agency says a slowdown in industrial activity linked to the coronavirus...
The U.N. weather agency says a slowdown in industrial activity linked to the coronavirus pandemic has cut emissions of pollutants and heat-trapping greenhouse gases, but hasn’t reduced their record levels in the atmosphere. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)(J. David Ake | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) - The U.N. weather agency says a slowdown in industrial activity linked to the coronavirus pandemic has cut emissions of pollutants and heat-trapping greenhouse gases, but hasn’t reduced their record levels in the atmosphere.

The World Meteorological Organization pointed to a record-setting surge of carbon dioxide emissions in recent years, and warned that any reduction in levels as a result of a pandemic-related industrial slowdown will take years.

It also said this can best happen if countries are able to cut their emissions to zero.

The WMO chief calls the dip a “tiny blip on the long-term graph” upward.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Cameron football star Traion Smith drowned Sunday while fishing in Milam County
Former Central Texas high school football star among two who died in fishing accident
Officers were dispatched to the scene of the shooting at about 7 p.m. Sunday. (File)
Shooting in local neighborhood leaves man, 30, dead
Temple police responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of South First Street..
Shooting sends man to local hospital
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
A Waco police officer was dragged almost 40 yards after a suspect tried to evade police Friday...
Local officer dragged nearly 40 yards by car after responding to call

Latest News

FastCast
Best Rain Chance All Month Comes This Week
fastcast image sun & trees
Yo-Yo Temperatures & Rain Chances for Thanksgiving Week
FastCast
Cold Front Today Brings Small Rain Chance & Cooler Afternoon Temperatures
FastCast
One...Two...Three Cold Fronts This Week