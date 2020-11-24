UN: COVID-19 lockdowns slashed pollutants, not CO2 levels
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GENEVA (AP) - The U.N. weather agency says a slowdown in industrial activity linked to the coronavirus pandemic has cut emissions of pollutants and heat-trapping greenhouse gases, but hasn’t reduced their record levels in the atmosphere.
The World Meteorological Organization pointed to a record-setting surge of carbon dioxide emissions in recent years, and warned that any reduction in levels as a result of a pandemic-related industrial slowdown will take years.
It also said this can best happen if countries are able to cut their emissions to zero.
The WMO chief calls the dip a “tiny blip on the long-term graph” upward.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.