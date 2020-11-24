Advertisement

Waco: Federal funds pay for airport upgrades

Federal funds will pay for upgrades at Waco Regional Airport. (Staff photo/file)
Federal funds will pay for upgrades at Waco Regional Airport. (Staff photo/file)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Funding received in June from the Federal Aviation Administration and the CARES Act will pay for upgrades at Waco Regional Airport.

The Waco City Council awarded a design contract on Nov. 17 to the CaCo Architectural, LLC firm.

The project includes replacement of lay-in ceilings and existing light; wall and floor finishes; restroom facility updates; furniture and fixtures throughout the terminal, and new signage.

New baggage screening equipment will be installed next month.

Work on the project should be completed by November 2021.

The county awarded a $600,000 contract in October for refurbishing passenger loading bridges.

“The city council knows the importance of having a first class airport to support the increasing tourism and business travel we know will return and expand with all the great things that are happening in Waco,” Waco City Manager, Bradley Ford said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Yoe football star Traion Smith, drowned Sunday afternoon when the boat from which he...
Body of second former local high school athlete recovered after fishing accident
A second child has died after an SUV crashed into a go-kart six children were riding.
Six children riding in go-kart struck by SUV on rural Texas road; two killed
The superintendent of one Texas school district says masks are optional in buildings and...
One Texas superintendent openly defies state mask mandate; no one is stopping him
Officers were dispatched to the scene of the shooting at about 7 p.m. Sunday. (File)
Shooting in local neighborhood leaves man, 30, dead
The county’s previous one-day high was 184 on Nov. 17. (File)
Record number of new COVID-19 cases has local health official worried as Thanksgiving nears

Latest News

The fire was the seventh to break out in a home under construction in the area since Aug. 17,...
Central Texas man, 75, arrested after house under construction set on fire
The close knit trio has been in the foster care system for more than two years.
Terrific trio looks to find a permanent home over the holidays
A Whataburger corporate spokesperson said Bellmead was the perfect place to launch the new look...
New look Whataburger a hit with local customers
Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor Tuesday for violating his...
Central Texas county judge will pay $1,000 fine for violating his own stay-at-home order