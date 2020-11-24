Waco: Federal funds pay for airport upgrades

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Funding received in June from the Federal Aviation Administration and the CARES Act will pay for upgrades at Waco Regional Airport.

The Waco City Council awarded a design contract on Nov. 17 to the CaCo Architectural, LLC firm.

The project includes replacement of lay-in ceilings and existing light; wall and floor finishes; restroom facility updates; furniture and fixtures throughout the terminal, and new signage.

New baggage screening equipment will be installed next month.

Work on the project should be completed by November 2021.

The county awarded a $600,000 contract in October for refurbishing passenger loading bridges.

“The city council knows the importance of having a first class airport to support the increasing tourism and business travel we know will return and expand with all the great things that are happening in Waco,” Waco City Manager, Bradley Ford said.

