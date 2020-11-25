Advertisement

Central Texas shooting victim dies, son jailed

By Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Qutub Uddin Qurashi, 57, who was critically wounded in a shooting during a domestic disturbance over the weekend in Killeen, died Tuesday afternoon at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

His son, Mohammed Ali Qurashi, 21, remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday evening charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting.

His bond is set at $100,000.

Officers responded to a report of the shooting at around 10:50 p.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of Onion Road.

Qutub Qurashi was flown to Scott & White in critical condition.

“Through the investigation, Violent Crimes Unit detectives found that a domestic disturbance occurred between husband, wife and son at their residence. The son was taken into custody, on scene, for the shooting of his father,” Killeen police Commander Ronnie Supak said in a press release Tuesday.

The shooting remains under investigation, he said.

