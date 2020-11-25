Customer leaves big tip for restaurant forced to close due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND (AP) - It’s another case in which a customer has left a huge tip with an eye toward helping the staff at a restaurant shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

This time, it happened in Cleveland. On Sunday, a man walked into Nighttown, ordered a beer and asked for the check.

When it was paid, it was the servers who had to check the check because the customer left a $3,000 tip on a $7.02 tab.

Owner Brendan Ring says he went to thank the customer, who told him to divvy up the tip among the four workers serving that day.

The customer also vowed to return when the restaurant reopens.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.