Home Depot agrees to $17.5m settlement in 2014 data breach

Home Depot has reached a $17.5 million settlement with the attorney generals of most U.S....
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) - Home Depot has reached a $17.5 million settlement with the attorney generals of most U.S. states over a 2014 data breach in which the payment card information of some 40 million customers was exposed.

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s office detailed the settlement in a statement Tuesday.

In the breach, cybercriminals hacked into Home Depot’s self-checkout point-of-sale systems.

They installed malware that harvested the customer data from April through September 2014.-

