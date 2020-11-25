Advertisement

Left for dead, twice, RadioShack gets another shot online

RadioShack, a fixture at the mall for decades, has been pulled from brink of death, again. (AP...
RadioShack, a fixture at the mall for decades, has been pulled from brink of death, again. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) - RadioShack, a fixture at the mall for decades, has been pulled from brink of death, again.

It’s the most prized name in the basket of brands that entrepreneur investors Alex Mehr and Tai Lopez have scooped up since the coronavirus pandemic bowled over the U.S. retail sector and sent a number of chains into bankruptcy protection.

Mehr and Lopez plan to make RadioShack a competitive again, this time online, rather than on street corners or in malls.

However, unlike RadioShack’s glory years, it’s Amazon’s world now.

The new owners say they hope to have RadioShack.com open for business by the end of the month.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Yoe football star Traion Smith, drowned Sunday afternoon when the boat from which he...
Body of second former local high school athlete recovered after fishing accident
A second child has died after an SUV crashed into a go-kart six children were riding.
Six children riding in go-kart struck by SUV on rural Texas road; two killed
The superintendent of one Texas school district says masks are optional in buildings and...
One Texas superintendent openly defies state mask mandate; no one is stopping him
Officers were dispatched to the scene of the shooting at about 7 p.m. Sunday. (File)
Shooting in local neighborhood leaves man, 30, dead
The county’s previous one-day high was 184 on Nov. 17. (File)
Record number of new COVID-19 cases has local health official worried as Thanksgiving nears

Latest News

The Dow Jones Industrial Average broke through 30,000 points Tuesday (Source: John Nacion/Star...
Dow crests 30,000 points on vaccine hopes, Biden transition
Home Depot has reached a $17.5 million settlement with the attorney generals of most U.S....
Home Depot agrees to $17.5m settlement in 2014 data breach
U.S. consumer confidence fell to a reading of 96.1 in November. (AP/file)
US consumer confidence drops to 96.1 as virus spreads
The sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. ...
Dow crests 30,000 points on vaccine hopes, Biden transition