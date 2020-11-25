Advertisement

Man pleads guilty in plot to attack White House, Trump Tower

A view of the Trump Tower in New York City.
A view of the Trump Tower in New York City.(John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Federal authorities say a South Carolina man has pleaded guilty to a terror charge for plotting to bomb or shoot up sites including the White House and Trump Tower in New York City in attacks inspired by the Islamic State group.

Kristopher Sean Matthews pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge to provide material support to IS during a court hearing in San Antonio on Tuesday.

Matthews admitted he conspired with 22-year-old Jaylyn Christopher Molina of Texas to share bomb-making information for the purposes of domestic and foreign attacks on behalf of IS.

Matthews faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced March 4.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Yoe football star Traion Smith, drowned Sunday afternoon when the boat from which he...
Body of second former local high school athlete recovered after fishing accident
A second child has died after an SUV crashed into a go-kart six children were riding.
Six children riding in go-kart struck by SUV on rural Texas road; two killed
The superintendent of one Texas school district says masks are optional in buildings and...
One Texas superintendent openly defies state mask mandate; no one is stopping him
Officers were dispatched to the scene of the shooting at about 7 p.m. Sunday. (File)
Shooting in local neighborhood leaves man, 30, dead
The county’s previous one-day high was 184 on Nov. 17. (File)
Record number of new COVID-19 cases has local health official worried as Thanksgiving nears

Latest News

Meals on Wheels Waco is partnering with the Scottish Rite Bodies of Waco to continue a...
Waco: Thanksgiving tradition for seniors to continue despite pandemic
Thanksgiving Travel at Waco Regional Airport
Waco Regional Airport very busy ahead of Thanksgiving
Flights were almost completely booked up Tuesday at Waco Regional Airport
Waco: Fear of flying not in evidence at Waco Regional Airport
An arch formation is illuminated by the light of the full moon at Arches National Park.
November’s full beaver moon rises at month’s end
Willie Lee Williams, 75, was in the Bell County Jail Tuesday.
Central Texas man, 75, arrested after house under construction set on fire