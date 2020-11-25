Advertisement

Miley Cyrus releases new album

Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the iHeart Radio Music Festival Village.(Source:...
Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the iHeart Radio Music Festival Village.(Source: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel, CNN) (WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Miley Cyrus is ready to rock ‘n’ roll on her new album.

To do so, she has recruited some famous rock stars to help on her seventh studio release.

Among the collaborators on “Plastic Hearts” are Stevie Nicks, Billy Idol and Joan Jett.

Cyrus also teamed up with some musicians who have serious pop chops, like current-day hitmaker Dua Lipa and producers Mark Ronson and Louis Bell.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Yoe football star Traion Smith, drowned Sunday afternoon when the boat from which he...
Body of second former local high school athlete recovered after fishing accident
A second child has died after an SUV crashed into a go-kart six children were riding.
Six children riding in go-kart struck by SUV on rural Texas road; two killed
The superintendent of one Texas school district says masks are optional in buildings and...
One Texas superintendent openly defies state mask mandate; no one is stopping him
Officers were dispatched to the scene of the shooting at about 7 p.m. Sunday. (File)
Shooting in local neighborhood leaves man, 30, dead
The county’s previous one-day high was 184 on Nov. 17. (File)
Record number of new COVID-19 cases has local health official worried as Thanksgiving nears

Latest News

Meals on Wheels Waco is partnering with the Scottish Rite Bodies of Waco to continue a...
Waco: Thanksgiving tradition for seniors to continue despite pandemic
Thanksgiving Travel at Waco Regional Airport
Waco Regional Airport very busy ahead of Thanksgiving
“The Daily Show” host and comedian Trevor Noah has been tapped to host the 2021 Grammy Awards.
Trevor Noah to host 2021 Grammy Awards
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have never felt the pressure to use their unmatched chemistry for...
Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn and Chris Columbus save Christmas