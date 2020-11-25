Miley Cyrus releases new album

(AP) - Miley Cyrus is ready to rock ‘n’ roll on her new album.

To do so, she has recruited some famous rock stars to help on her seventh studio release.

Among the collaborators on “Plastic Hearts” are Stevie Nicks, Billy Idol and Joan Jett.

Cyrus also teamed up with some musicians who have serious pop chops, like current-day hitmaker Dua Lipa and producers Mark Ronson and Louis Bell.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.