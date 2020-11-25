Advertisement

Officials: Roadside bomb attack in Afghanistan kills 14

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - Afghan officials say a roadside bomb attack in central Afghanistan has killed at least 13 civilians and a traffic policeman.

The attack Tuesday comes as government negotiators and the Taliban meet to find an end to decades of war.

A spokesman for the Interior Ministry says 45 others were wounded in a late afternoon blast in Bamiyan city in Bamiyan province.

Several shops and vehicles were destroyed or damaged in the attack.

A provincial official says there were two bombs that exploded in quick succession.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the Islamic State group affiliate in the country has declared war on the country’s minority Shiite Muslims, and Bamiyan is a mostly Shiite province.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

