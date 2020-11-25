Post shared by area community Facebook groups sparks spontaneous spirit of giving

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A post shared among local community Facebook groups asks “What do you need, but can’t afford?” and when a woman posted it to the Temple City Watch page, hundreds commented, and jumped into action.

Christmas trees, gifts for kids, clothes, bikes and even prayers were requested, and almost all of the requests drew replies from someone willing to donate.

The post has been shared throughout the area. (KWTX)

Amanda Melendez-Sledge donated a box of clothes and diapers her children have grown out of to an expecting family.

“Within minutes we had a drop-off time and location set up. He kept trying to ask if there was anything we needed that he could leave on our doorstep but we told him we just wanted to bless his family,” Melendez-Sledge said.

Dee Dee Martinez- Bolin is giving a Christmas tree to a single mom with small kids, one of the most popular requests among commenters.

“I can give that to her so she can see that joy on her kids faces that I see on my grandkids faces,” Martinez-Bolin said.

One of the bigger donations went to Candace Luster who needed a stove.

“Since September we’ve needed a fridge and a stove,”

She had saved up enough money to buy a refrigerator, but still was using a single burner, air fryer and crockpot to heat all of her food.

“What I really needed I didn’t think anyone would have,” she said.

“I never imagined someone would give me a stove for free.”

Candace and her family members were able to pick up the gas stove Tuesday from a generous stranger.

Now, she can cook a Thanksgiving meal.

Others said they needed a Thanksgiving meal, and that’s when Katelyn Critchfield stepped in.

“I have a turkey, and I’m making pumpkin pie which is my favorite, green bean casserole, stuffing and mashed potatoes,” Critchfield said.

She found a single mom to provide with a dinner.

“This was amazing that so many people are reaching out saying ‘oh I have that, let me help you,’” she said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.