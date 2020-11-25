Sunny & Cooler Wednesday!

We had a decent line of showers and thunderstorms move through Central Texas overnight. Those storms have moved off to the east, and we should see sunny & cooler weather today. Morning temperatures start off chilly in the mid to upper 40s. Humidity will be low and we will see a lot more sunshine throughout the day tomorrow. That will give us a day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be from the northwest at about 10 MPH.

Thanksgiving Day should be pleasant and dry too! High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. As of now, no rain is expected, but clouds will be increasing late in the day across parts of Central Texas - ahead of our next cold front.

Our next cold front is set to move in on Friday. Scattered showers are in the forecast on Friday, but it’s starting to look like the best coverage of rain Friday will be to our south. Another wave of rain is likely to move in on Saturday, so we have bumped up Saturday’s rain chances some. Temperatures should be much cooler behind this front...down into the upper 50s and low 60s for daytime highs and morning temperatures could dip into the 30s!

