Advertisement

Texans still can’t buy liquor in Walmart after U.S. Supreme Court rejects bid

Texas only state that does not let publicly traded companies sell liquor
File Photo
File Photo(Courtesy Photo)
By STACY FERNÁNDEZ
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Texans still won’t be able to purchase liquor at Walmart, after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a bid by the retail giant that would have allowed the booze to be sold at stores in the state.

Texas is the only state in the nation that does not allow publicly traded companies, like Walmart Inc., to obtain liquor permits — but they are allowed to sell beer and wine.

Walmart claims the law is discriminatory and has argued that 98% of liquor stores in the state are owned by Texans.

Turned away by the nation’s highest court, Walmart will now have to prove intentional discrimination before a federal trial court.

Lawyers for the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission said the law is in place to make liquor less readily available and curb its consumption.

“The law precludes large corporations from using their economies of scale to lower liquor prices and increase the density of liquor outlets in the State. This approach has served Texas well — it has consistently ranked among the States with the lowest per capita liquor consumption,” lawyers for the commission stated.

This is the latest of a multi-year legal duel over Texas’ liquor laws. In 2015, Walmart sued the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission in federal court in Austin. The company argued state liquor laws unfairly gave family-owned chains the right to obtain unlimited liquor store permits while shutting the largest U.S. retailer out of the lucrative market entirely.

In a sweeping 50-page opinion in 2018, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman sided with Walmart, ruling that provisions of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code violated both the Commerce Clause and the 14th Amendment guarantee of equal protection under the law.

If publicly traded companies are eventually allowed to sell hard liquor, the existing law would still require that they build separate facilities, though they can be adjacent to existing stores.

Copyright 2020 Texas Tribune. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Yoe football star Traion Smith, drowned Sunday afternoon when the boat from which he...
Body of second former local high school athlete recovered after fishing accident
A second child has died after an SUV crashed into a go-kart six children were riding.
Six children riding in go-kart struck by SUV on rural Texas road; two killed
Marjorie Tate, 54, of Van Alstyne, was found dead of a gunshot wound.
Texas nurse, ex-boyfriend die in murder suicide
The superintendent of one Texas school district says masks are optional in buildings and...
One Texas superintendent openly defies state mask mandate; no one is stopping him
The county’s previous one-day high was 184 on Nov. 17. (File)
Record number of new COVID-19 cases has local health official worried as Thanksgiving nears

Latest News

Medical helicopters land in Kaufman County where two children were shot.
Texas toddler killed, boy hurt during shooting; parents not home at time
Christmas trees, gifts for kids, clothes, bikes and even prayers were requested, and almost all...
Post shared by area community Facebook groups sparks spontaneous spirit of giving
Meals on Wheels Waco is partnering with the Scottish Rite Bodies of Waco to continue a...
Waco: Thanksgiving tradition for seniors to continue despite pandemic
Thanksgiving Travel at Waco Regional Airport
Waco Regional Airport very busy ahead of Thanksgiving