Texas toddler killed, boy hurt during shooting; parents not home at time

Medical helicopters land in Kaufman County where two children were shot.
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 1-year-old girl died after being shot in the head near Forney, the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 9-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at a home in the 2100 block of Juniper Drive in the Windmill Farms Subdivision.

The Sheriff’s Office said it was an accidental shooting and there were no adults in the home at the time.

No word on where the parents were.

No criminal charges have been filed at this point.

Investigator Jolie Stewart said medical teams performed CPR on the child who died before she was airlifted to a hospital.

Deputies are also investigating reports a second person was shot.

There are no details yet on how the shooting happened.

