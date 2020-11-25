Advertisement

Trevor Noah to host 2021 Grammy Awards

“The Daily Show” host and comedian Trevor Noah has been tapped to host the 2021 Grammy Awards.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Recording Academy made the announcement hours before the nominees for the 2021 show would be revealed.

It would mark Noah’s first time hosting the Grammys.

The Grammy Awards will take place on Jan. 31.

Earlier this year Noah competed for his first Grammy.

The 36-year-old Emmy winner was nominated for best comedy album with “Son of Patricia,” but lost to Dave Chappelle.

Alicia Keys was the most recent host of the Grammys. Past hosts include James Corden and LL Cool J.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

