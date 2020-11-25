US consumer confidence drops to 96.1 as virus spreads

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. consumer confidence fell to a reading of 96.1 in November as rising coronavirus cases pushed Americans’ confidence down to the lowest level since August.

The Conference Board said the November reading represented a drop from a revised 101.4 in October.

The decline reflected a big drop in consumer expectations for income, business and labor market conditions.

The consumer confidence index is set on a scale with 100 equaling the confidence level in 1985.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.