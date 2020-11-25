Waco: Fear of flying not in evidence at Waco Regional Airport

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Flights were almost completely booked up Tuesday at Waco Regional Airport, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We come home every Thanksgiving and this year is no different,” said Tonja Whitenack a Waco native who flew back to Waco from Alabama for the holiday.

Whitenack says she felt the airports took extra precautions during her trip.

“I felt safe because everyone had measures in place and I felt quite comfortable,” she says.

“I was thinking about staying home, but I decided to come see my family.”

Dana Behnke arrived for a visit with her niece, who attends Baylor University.

“Her family lives in Florida while I live in Las Vegas so we felt this was right,” she says.

Behnke says her flight went well and she believes people should feel free to travel where they want.

“I don’t think anyone should have any reservations,” she said.

“I think we should live as normally as possible,” she says.

Federal, state and local health experts have discouraged holiday travel, but for those who choose to head over the river and through the woods anyway, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has complied tips and guidelines online.

